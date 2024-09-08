Provincial police have laid charges against a Windsor teen following a single vehicle crash in Kingsville.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, emergency services were called County Road 29 at Road 6 West.



Police say the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and caught fire. Three occupants managed to escape prior to the vehicle becoming engulfed.



Two of the three occupants were transported to hospital with minor injuries.



An 18-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired and dangerous operation.



Essex County OPP reminds the public to contact them immediately if they see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver.

