A 16-year-old from Windsor has been charged with assault with a weapon after an incident in Lakeshore this week.

Provincial police say officers with the Lakeshore Detachment responded to a call Wednesday night after a woman said she was hit by an object from a moving vehicle while she was out walking her dog on Puce Road.



According to police, the woman provided a vehicle description.



The vehicle was spotted by police about 45-minutes after the initial call and a traffic stop was conducted on County Road 22 near East Pike Creek Road.



During the stop, officers located a gel blaster imitation firearm.



The teen has also been charged with failure to comply with undertaking.



Police say there were no injuries.

