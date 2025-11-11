A teen is in custody as police search for a second suspect wanted in connection to a knifepoint robbery in Amherstburg.

A 12-year-old victim was approached shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sandwich Street South.

Windsor police say the suspects allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money.

The victim’s backpack was forcefully removed and the suspects fled the area with the cash.

No injuries were reported.

Later that night, a 16-year-old was arrested in the 200 block of King Street. He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police say the remaining suspect is described as a 15 to 18-year-old white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a white hooded sweater with "New York" printed across it.

Investigators urge residents and business owners within the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence, specifically between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.