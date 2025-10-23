A teenager has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an alleged assault of a senior in East Windsor.

On October 21, shortly before 2 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 2000 block of Olive Road, near Tecumseh Road East.

When officers arrived, paramedics were already on scene providing medical care to a 67-year-old man who had sustained a head wound.

Officers learned during the investigation that the victim was walking down a street when he was chased by a youth on a scooter. The youth kicked the victim from behind, causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers identified the suspect and quickly arrested him in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. The public can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.