A 15-year old has been charged following an incident with a BB gun in Windsor.

Police were called to the 2200-block of Grove Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person with a firearm.

Investigators learned that two groups of young people were involved in a verbal altercation when one pulled out a gun and pointed it at two individuals.

The weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun that closely resembled a handgun, was discarded when the youths fled.

Officers quickly located and arrested the teen, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He's charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaching bail conditions and failure to comply with a release order.