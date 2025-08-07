A teen is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Around 3:36 a.m. Thursday, OPP officers were called to a report of a crash on County Road 22 near Wallace Line.

Once on the scene, officers spoke to the driver, and police say it was determined that the driver had previously consumed alcohol.

A 19-year-old woman from Lakeshore was arrested and has been charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired-80 plus.

A 90-day administrative driver's license suspension was issued, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.