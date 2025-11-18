A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Windsor.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on November 16, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of Bernard Road near Tecumseh Road East.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a 15-year-old suspect engaged in a consensual fight with a 15-year-old victim.

The physical altercation escalated when the suspect obtained a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect in the 2300 block of Bernard Road.

The suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.