It's been two years since we last heard from Ted Lasso but the show is officially set to return for a fourth season.

Apple TV+ announced the beloved character's return on Friday.

It stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a U.K. soccer team and is based on a character he played in promos for NBC Sports.

The series premiered in 2020 and went on to win seven Primetime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons.

The series made stars of its supporting cast, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple.

Sudeikis is hinting the new season will be about taking chances.