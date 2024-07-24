A wrestler from the Town of Tecumseh has punched her ticket for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Linda Morais will make her Olympic debut representing Canada, and the Windsor-Essex region, on August 5.

According to the Olympic website, the 30-year-old captured the final spot for the women's 68kg weight class at the World Olympic Qualifier in Turkey back in May.

Morais began wrestling at the age of 13, and continued the sport throughout high school with support from her coach David Tremblay.

Morais says her family is very proud of her and will be attending the Games.

"It's definitely a big privilege going out to the Olympics, representing the maple leaf, representing my coaches - I've had quite a few that have supported me for like 15 years."

Dave Zilberman, coach for Team Canada, says Morais is a seasoned vet.

"We're going to go in and do the best that we can, and that's it. That's essentially been the motto for all the tournaments we go to, helping her get in the right frame of mind, and enjoying the training."

David Tremblay, Morais' high school coach, says she is one of the best.

"I'm very hopeful she'll be bringing us back a medal. She had to beat - to make the qualifying team there - to qualify at the last qualifier she had to beat some World Champions and World Medalists."



Morais, who is also a former world champion, adds that the road hasn't been easy. She earned a spot on the Canadian Olympic team in 2019 but failed to secure a spot in the 57K division. She says she had to do a lot of reflection to get to where she is today.

Morais won't be the only local athlete making her way to the Olympic Games - LaSalle's Kylie Masse will make her third appearance at the Olympics. The 28-year old is a four-time Olympic medalist.

Former University of Windsor thrower Sarah Mitton, who won the world championship in 2022, will be making her second appearance at the Games.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco