Tecumseh fire will be getting new firefighting gear thanks to a grant from the provincial government.

The fire service is receiving just $34,893 from Ontario's Fire Protection Grant.

The funding will be used to purchase nine structural firefighting gear sets—also known as bunker sets.

The sets include jackets, pants, boots, helmets, face covers, masks, and gloves.

The equipment will provide critical thermal protection, helping firefighters perform their duties safely and effectively.

Windsor-Tecumseh Progressive Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie says the fire service and town are extremely grateful to receive the funding.

"They've been very gracious and just very appreciative of this funding, and they're going to be putting it to good use, for better or for worse," says Dowie.

He says Tecumseh fire told him calls are going up.

"It's more important than ever that when our firefighters are responding, they be equipped with the proper gear and safe gear," he says.

In a release, Wade Bondy, Tecumseh's fire chief, stated, "The equipment supports our ongoing priority to reduce cancer risks on the front lines with gear that provides protection for firefighters and the ability to do their jobs effectively."

The Fire Protection Grant will support all 380 municipal fire services in Ontario.

The province says the grant will help approximately 33,000 firefighters.