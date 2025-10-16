Tecumseh's deputy mayor is holding off for a couple of weeks before introducing a notice of motion to temporarily eliminate or restrict on-street parking near a busy intersection in the town.

Joe Bachetti was planning to introduce his motion Tuesday night but says council received some information late Tuesday afternoon from the town's public works director about his motion.

He says he decided to defer his motion to the next council meeting to go over the information.

As AM800 news reported, Bachetti wants to see if the town can implement temporary daily no-parking restrictions on one or both sides of Tecumseh Road East and elongate the right turn lane onto Lesperance Road.

He says the goal of his motion is to help alleviate some of the traffic congestion on Tecumseh Road by creating a turning lane, while also providing unencumbered space should a vehicle need to pull over.

Bachetti says he'll go over the information he received before introducing his notice of motion.

"I wanted time to digest it and do a little bit more research, as well as to be fair to council to make an informed decision," says Bachetti. "I think it was prudent for me to defer the motion to the next council meeting, which will be October 28, and at that meeting again, hopefully, we'll have a healthy discussion to discuss my notice."

He says there is more road work happening in the area.

"I noticed just last night that Banwell north-south is going to be closed from October 15 to November 10, and that's going to cause some more traffic queues; those that are commuting north-south that they're probably going to take Lesperance Road now," he says.

Bachetti says he wants to get traffic flowing on Tecumseh Road.

"So that the commuters will be able to get through and not have to cut through local roads and whatnot," says Bachetti.

Traffic congestion has increased in the area due to several road infrastructure projects taking place that have drivers seeking alternate routes, including the overpass project that has resulted in lane reductions at the nearby intersection of Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Tecumseh's next council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 28, at 7 p.m.