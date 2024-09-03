Students are settling into a brand new school in Tecumseh.

Beacon Heights Public School opened Tuesday and is a kindergarten to Grade 8 school on Tecumseh Road west of Arlington Boulevard.

It's home to 651 students from Tecumseh and Lakeshore, replacing D.M. Eagle, and designed to relieve pressure on Tecumseh Vista Academy.

Oliver is a Grade 7 student who spoke with AM800 News before going inside for the first time this morning.

"I'm so excited. I really want to meet my teacher; it's a new environment. I can't wait," he says.

Oliver says he's excited to do things in the school's new gym.

"Gym is my favourite activity out of everything, and I'm really looking forward to it," he says.

Melissa Bondy has twins who are starting junior kindergarten and says she loves the new school.

"The gym was a huge selling factor for my kids, they love the gym. The J.K. rooms are amazing; the way they have them set up is really easy for the kids. Everything really seems ready to go," she says.

Bondy says her kids they watched the school being built all summer.

"They were super excited to come for J.K. It seems like an amazing school; the staff here are wonderful. I'm super excited to see how their first day goes and the rest of the year," she says.

The public school board also opened a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville, Erie Migration District School.