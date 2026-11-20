It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tecumseh!

The town’s annual Christmas in Tecumseh celebration returns Friday night, with a range of activities for the entire family.

The festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. with the Christmas parade, starting at Lacasse Park and making its way down to Town Hall.

Once the parade wraps up, the fun continues at Town Centre Park with a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, public skating, inflatable games, food trucks, marshmallow roasting and, of course, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Tecumseh mayor Joe Bachetti says it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“We’ve got so many activities planned aside from the tree lighting ceremony that will take place in front of the Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. We got tons of activities and food vendors here for all families to enjoy.”

He says there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Glitter tattoos, public skating, plate spinning, marshmallow roast, balloon twisting, horse and carriage rides, food trucks, and obviously we’ve got the Claus’s Village, Santa and Mrs. Claus. So, we just hope that everyone can come out and just enjoy everybody’s company here in Tecumseh.”

Bachetti says one of his favourite parts of the night is seeing everyone come together.

“You see a lot of your friends and neighbours that are out there, they yell out your name or you get to see them. But the nice thing is it’s a nice night parade with a lot of lights. And so it really highlights the festivity of all the different lights, festival of lights, I like to call it.”

The town is also collecting non-perishable food, clothing and unwrapped gifts to support the Tecumseh Goodfellows and help local families in need this holiday season.