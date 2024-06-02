Administration in the Town of Tecumseh is working on figuring out a date and time to gather feedback from the public on potential changes the town is looking at when it comes to the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Back in early March, the federal government announced an agreement with Tecumseh under the HAF which would see 137 housing units fast tracked over the next three years, something the town estimates will help spur the construction of more than 5,850 homes over the next decade.



The HAF agreement will provide almost $4.4 million to support housing construction.



Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti introduced a notice of motion later in March, calling for council to hold a special public meeting in May, to provide an opportunity to publicly discuss and receive feedback regarding the issue of "as of right" four unit housing in Tecumseh.



Bachetti says the timeline has been pushed back a bit, as their administration is now working with a consultant to figure out when a public information centre can be set up.



"And that consultant will be providing some dates moving forward in terms of those issues that were brought up at the last meeting. I know our community is looking forward to being educated in terms of what the housing accelerator fund is all about and in terms of next steps."



He says those next steps can't begin without first consulting the public.



"So it's important that residents have that ability to attend those public information sessions, and ask questions to learn more about what it means to move forward in that direction," he said.



Bachetti says ultimately it's up to the consultant in terms of the timeframe.



If it can't be done fairly soon then late summer or early fall may be a better time because he says during the summer people are away on vacation and the point is to get an accurate representation of how the community feels.



"I'd like to have these public information sessions when most residents are around, and usually that's the spring or the fall. So again when those dates come up we'll advertise them. The dates that were told, by August certain targets need to be met, so we're anticipating that if those targets need to be met we need to have those information sessions sooner rather than later."



Bachetti has been pushing for a public meeting on the subject because four units as of right can't happen without Official Plan and Zoning By-law amendment processes which require public consultation.

