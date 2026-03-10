One person is facing over 60 charges as part of a fraud investigation in Tecumseh.

On March 7, OPP officers responded to a report of fraud in the town.

Investigators received a report that between January 31, 2024, and January 29, 2026, a known female is alleged to have committed multiple fraudulent transactions totaling more than $30,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old Tecumseh woman has been charged with 64 counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of criminal breach of trust.

No other details are being released to protect the identity of the victim.

For more information on fraud, you can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or https://www.antifraudcentre.ca or your local police service.

To report a fraud, please contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.