Ahead of the regular council meeting Tuesday night, Tecumseh council and administration will welcome residents for an open meeting surrounding the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The meeting aims to inform residents on the Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments that would need to be changed in order for the town to move forward with initiatives tied to the HAF.

Four initiatives will be discussed during the meeting.

Initiative 1 is expected to dominate the evening, as that would allow four residential units as-of-right in areas of Tecumseh's urban neighbourhoods.

Initiative 2 will look to permit missing middle housing to build up to a maximum of six-storeys, up from four-storeys, in a sectioned area mainly north and south of Tecumseh Road between Lesperance Road and Banwell Road.

Initiative 3 looks to rezone lands in the Manning/Tecumseh District to allow for residential intensification.

Lastly, initiative 4 focuses on revising parking standards to 1.25 spaces per dwelling unit for all multi-unit dwellings.

In March 2024, the town was awarded $4.4-million from the federal government to expedite the construction of 137 housing units over the next three years.

Tecumseh previously committed to nine initiatives as part of the funding, which included reducing development fees, reviewing zoning by-laws, and fast-tracking permit applications for medium-density, duplex, and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes.

The meeting at Tecumseh Town Hall will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

