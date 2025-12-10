With snowplows moving through the region, the town of Tecumseh is asking residents to keep the streets clear.

Residents are asked to keep green bins, garbage bins, recycling bins and other objects off the road.

Phil Bartnik, director, public works and engineering services, said other municipalities, including Tecumseh, sometimes experience this issue.

"Ideally we'd like them off the road, have a little bit more room for our crews. We can clear the snow around them, however, it does make things a little bit more difficult, and we definitely have to come back at a later date to clear the snow all the way to the curb line to provide that level of service to our residents," he said.

Bartnik recommends residents continue to place bins on the curb the night before pick up.

"We do recognize there will be some that are on the road and will just have to be kind of worked around there. I think the intent is trying to give our snowplow drivers kind of a free and clear street so that they can get their job done and make the roads safe and passable for everyone," said Bartnik.

Bartnik reminded residents to give snowplows space and room to work.

"During larger storm events we do recommend people try to park on their driveways as much as possible. Just trying to keep the roads clear and gives additional room for our crews to be clearing the snow," he said.

The town directed residents to its website to learn more about snow removal .

-With files from CTV Windsor