Tecumseh is getting ready to unveil the new Bert Lacasse Ball Park.

The town will be holding a grand reopening celebration on Sunday, August 11 at the ball park on Lacasse Blvd.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Gary McNamara says it's a brand new stadium with everything being completely redone.



He says the ball park has been in existence for more than 70-years.



"I think the restoration work that's been done are just tremendous," he says. "I equate it to the Grapefruit League ball parks that you would see in Florida where the major teams are playing. It is very exciting for not only our community but certainly the region."



McNamara says a lot of work has been done to the ball park.



"The grandstand completely rebuilt and the facility itself even for scouting, there's a booth up there it's air conditioned, extra seating, can seat up to 2000 fans," says McNamara. "The dressing rooms and the training rooms inside of the facility are just state of the art."



He says improvements have been made to the turf and drainage.



"I can tell you there isn't a blade of grass that's out of step," he says. "It is absolutely amazing, professional dugouts, batting cages, bullpen completely renewed, parking lot repaved."



Council approved the $3-million upgrades in December 2022.



St. Clair College also partnered with the town and contributed funds towards the project.

Sunday's grand reopening celebration begins at 3 p.m. and includes speeches, tours, an alumni game followed by a Tecumseh Thunder game at 7 p.m.