Tecumseh to review policy for redevelopment of former D.M. Eagle site

A proposed redevelopment at a former school in Tecumseh is prompting a review of how the town handles surplus institutional sites in established neighbourhoods.

Council met earlier this week and has directed administration to prepare a report outlining the current Official Plan policies related to the redevelopment of properties like the former D.M. Eagle school site.

The issue comes after a property owner next to the former school site submitted correspondence asking the town to review its policy framework.

This request follows an open house that was held in early September. Fortis Group is proposing four three-storey, low-rise multi-residential buildings on the roughly three-acre site, with 48 condo units and 104 parking spaces.

Dozens of residents attended that meeting, with traffic among the major concerns, given the site’s proximity to Tecumseh Road East, Beacon Heights Public School and other new housing developments.

Tecumseh deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says there is currently no formal application before the town.

“The motion was to refer it to Policy and Priorities [Committee] where we could have more wholesome discussion on some of those concerns that this resident brought forward. And as administration mentioned, nothing will come back to council until probably the spring when that would be our targeted next Policy and Priorities meeting.”

am800-news-dm-eagle-redevelopment-sept-2026 Conceptual rendering of a proposed condo development at the former D.M. Eagle Public School site on Sept. 1, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

He says the policy review is about clarifying the process for this type of development.

“In terms of the Planning Act, obviously we have to follow those legislations, but this gives an opportunity to clarify roles and steps and how we can engage the public in consultation so that they feel valued, inputted in terms of what their concerns are.”

Bachetti says public involvement will be an important part of the future discussions.

“The residents’ concern will be going most likely in terms of the next term of council, obviously, because right now there is no time to deal with this as a Policy and Priority Committee. But looking forward to those discussions, it’s very important that we engage the public and the residents and they feel welcomed in terms of the making the final decision.”

Any formal application for the D.M. Eagle property would still have to go through the applicable planning process and requirements under the Planning Act.

The town says the policy review is not a decision on the proposed 48-unit development, but an opportunity to clarify the planning process and public consultation for future projects.