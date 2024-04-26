The Town of Tecumseh will continue a larviciding program in the region.

During Tuesday's meeting, council approved an item that correspondence be forwarded to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), and Pestalto Environmental Health Services Inc. to authorize the application of larvicide's.

This application will be sent through the 2024 West Nile Virus Program secretary at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since 2003, the Health Unit has conducted this annual program, and between 2006 and 2023 there has been a total of 94 cases of West Nile throughout Windsor and Essex County.

As the virus continues to be found in the mosquito population in the region, the Health Unit has issued a formal Notice of Action on April 10, 2024, to decrease the risk of the virus to persons locally.

This notice mandates action by the municipalities and supports applications for larviciding on private lands.

The program costs are shared between the Health Unit and the municipalities at a 75/25 split. The Town's costs in the amount of $6,000 will be funded from the approved 2024 Public Works operating budget.