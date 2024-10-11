The Town of Tecumseh is once again attempting to create an expanded sport, recreation and community building at the Tecumseh Arena.

Council gave the okay Tuesday night to spend $24,800 to prepare and apply for grants to construct the reimagined Tecumseh Community Hub.



Work initially began back in 2016 to turn the Sportsplex into a multi-use facility, however government funding was denied and COVID-19 drew attention away from the project.



Last year, the town went back to the drawing board with a focus on optimizing space and came up with the new concept.



Features of the net-zero carbon community building would include a triple gym plus walking track, four multipurpose community rooms, seniors active living centre, dementia garden, improved pathways, community health and wellness services, indigenous community space and a teaching and research hub.



The report presented to council noted there could also be future opportunities for housing development within the site.



Council will submit two applications for funding, one to the province and the other to the federal government.



High-level cost estimates for the community hub project are $30,000,000.

