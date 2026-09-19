Tecumseh Terry Fox Run returns, hoping to top last year’s fundraising total

(Over 1,250 people attended the annual Terry Fox Run in Tecumseh. (Photo by Steve Bell))

The run organizer for the Tecumseh Terry Fox Run is hoping to match last year’s fundraising total or surpass it.

Jan Wright says $92,000 was raised during the 2025 event in Tecumseh.

She says this year’s event takes place on Sunday, September 20, starting at 9 a.m.

Tecumseh Terry Fox Run Walkers participate in the Tecumseh Terry Fox Run in Tecumseh, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Steve Bell / AM800)

Wright says participates will meet at the Tecumseh Library on St. Gregory’s Road.

She says runners can take part in either the two-, five-, or 10-kilometre route.

“You can pre-register online, but you can also register the morning of the run at 8 o’clock for a 9 o’clock start,” she says.

Wright says more than 800 people took part in the event last year.

“People walk dogs, push strollers, run, bike, walk, however you want to get around the course, there’s something for everybody,” says Wright.

AM800-News-Tecumseh-Terry Fox Run-September 16-2018-1.8267757 AM800-News-Tecumseh-Terry Fox Run-September 16-2018 (Participants gather for the annual Terry Fox Run in Tecumseh. September 16, 2018 (Photo by Steve Bell))

She says the community has supported the event in Tecumseh for 30 years.

“We call it the local run because it really is Windsor and all of Essex County that join us,” she says. “It’s always leading up to the run; there’s always that excitement, you see the online dollars going up on funds raised, and more and more teams joining in. It’s fun to participate as a team.”

Wright says since 1997, the Tecumseh event has raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research.

Sunday’s event will go on rain or shine.