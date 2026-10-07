Tecumseh residents still have concerns following candidate debate event

Dozens of residents attend event at the Ciociaro Club to hear from Tecumseh candidates in the upcoming municipal election. Oct. 6, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Tecumseh residents got to hear from the candidates who are running in the upcoming municipal election.

Over 100 residents attended the event at the Ciociaro Club on Tuesday evening. The event was split up in order to hear from the councillor candidates, those running for deputy mayor, and lastly, the mayoral candidates.

Each councillor candidate had an opportunity to introduce themselves and express aspects of their platform. They were then each asked their thoughts on items within the town, such as community safety, housing and infrastructure, affordability, traffic and more.

Those running for deputy mayor and mayor were given a more debate-style event - addressing similar concerns and topics that council candidates did.

Despite hearing from those running, residents still had concerns or items that they want their new council to address.

Barb Hall attended the event and says she thought all of the candidates did a great job.

“I have confidence in so many of them, but naturally I will choose my favourites with thinking of the information and their plans of what to do... very good night!”

Elaine says there are a range of issues she still has concerns about.

“Traffic is a huge issue, protecting current residents and not make it condensed by putting multi-homes in an established neighbourhood. I wish they would’ve addressed it more on that, and address more on the issue of tax increases because of all the construction that’s happening.”

Nate says he doesn’t feel like there was enough conversation around affordable housing.

“As a renter, I wanted to know specifically how the candidates were going to be looking to ensure and promote affordable housing for those that can’t afford the current market prices, and that’s important, and I want to see them have specific plans and ideas in that area.”

Another resident says she was disappointed with the very brief discussion around the proposed hotel at the corner of Manning Road and County Road 42.

“Not once did anyone take into account or mention the concerns of human trafficking, which is real. It’s real every day, every hour, every minute, a hotel is just inviting more human trafficking, sex trafficking, being that we’re so close to the [Highway] 401. Will a hotel bring in business? Absolutely. But it doesn’t belong in an existing neighbourhood.”

The full event was live streamed and can be viewed on the Town of Tecumseh website.

The municipal election will take place on Monday, October 26.