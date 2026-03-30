Tecumseh residents had another chance to voice their concerns over a potential change to zoning in the town.

A public meeting was held last week where residents were able to express their concerns to town administration and council.

The draft of the new zoning bylaws includes additional dwelling units, short-term rentals, swimming pools, and the parking of recreational vehicles and trailers as the town looks to consolidate and modernize the bylaws across the entirety of Tecumseh.

Old Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, and the Township of Sandwich South amalgamated in 1999 to the Town of Tecumseh, however the zoning bylaws within those separate communities were never updated.

The main concern from residents includes the potential changes to parking RVs and trailers. The draft report says a RV or trailer must not be longer than seven metres, including the hitch to be able to park in a driveway. It also cannot be taller than three metres.

Resident Monica Muscedere says those who live in Tecumseh now should be considered.

"If the town wants to rezone new lots so future buyers know exactly what they're signing up for - fine. But to be pulling the rug under the people who already live here... that's a betrayal of trust."

Resident Dave Watson says extremely large trailers and RVs are eye-sores, and many of his neighbours don't keep their RVs in their driveways.

"The two people with the 40-foot motor homes, they're only there maybe on a long weekend if they've got out of town guests, or two or three days before they go on vacation. Likewise, that's the only time that my trailer is in my driveway, I figure if I can afford a trailer, I can afford storage."

Resident George Lescanec says many RVs and trailers will not be able to meet the new zoning bylaws.

"Most motor home fifth wheels, and travel trailers will not meet the new length, height, and restriction proposal... even with exceptions to allow a longer RV while meeting setbacks."

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says there's still a lot of work to be done.

"The project team will review obviously the delegations, the written comments, as well as their verbal comments that were presented at the meeting. Some of the key areas obviously is the review and update of RV parking requirements."

He says in terms of zoning bylaws, there are four principles the town has to look at.

"The planning statures in the Province of Ontario, also the provincial mandate, the official plan of the County, and the official plan that we have already in place within the municipality. And so, anything that comes out of this has to make sure that it conforms to those four areas."

McNamara says the town may hold a second public meeting later this spring.

"I think it's an important factor, leave no stone unturned, and the final zoning bylaw will be certainly presented later in spring where council may choose to adopt the new zoning bylaw."

Resident comments and concerns from an open house in late-February, and from the public council meeting will be reviewed by town administration to see if revisions need to be made.

A follow-up report will be provided to council at a later date.