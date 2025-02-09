The Town of Tecumseh will survey residents throughout the month of February, gathering feedback for the Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

This survey provides an opportunity for residents to express their views on various aspects of town services.

The survey, conducted by Nanos Research Inc., will include telephone interviews with a randomly selected group of 400 adult residents.

Additionally, residents will have the option to complete the survey online through links provided on the town's social media channels and website .

"Hearing directly from our residents helps us understand citizen priorities and concerns," said Mayor Gary McNamara. "Past surveys have given us valuable insights into what we're doing well and where we can improve, and we expect this year's survey to be just as informative."

The findings will be presented to Tecumseh Town Council at the regular meeting on March 25.