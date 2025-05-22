Tecumseh is getting $2.6-million from the provincial government.

The funding will be used to upgrade and replace watermains and sewers along Centennial Drive and Woodridge Drive.

The project also includes the installation of 13 new fire hydrants, upgraded water valves, service connections, and full restoration of the affected roads and infrastructure.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the project will help grow capacity and provide a reliable service.

"I know many people throughout the community see the impacts of infrastructure that is beyond its best before date or just has some sort of local issue," says Dowie.

He says he's delighted this funding has come through for the municipality.

"I know this particular line was subject to a lot of watermain breaks, constantly repairing these pipes becomes costly," he says. "So municipalities do need some help to accelerate projects, they got a lot on their plate and so every opportunity I can find to help them out, I want to seek that out and find it."

Dowie says the provincial government along with the federal government are investing in the project.

"This is just helping us to grow our capacity, provide more reliable service and ensure that housing opportunities are there in our community with reliable services to back them up

The stretch being upgraded and replaced is over 1.75 kilometres.

The project is expected to improve the reliability and capacity of Tecumseh’s drinking water system, and ensure safe, reliable water access for residents once it's completed.

The funding comes from the Canada Infrastructure Program, which is a cost-shared program between federal, provincial, territorial, and local partners.