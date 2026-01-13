The proposed 2026 budget will be tabled in Tecumseh.

Mayor Gary McNamara will table the budget this afternoon, which proposes an $872,000 levy increase, which translates to a 2.85 per cent increase.

However, once the County and Education rates are factored in, residents will see an overall increase of 2.36 per cent - or $103 annually on a property assessed at $275,000.

The budget also proposes a three per cent increase to water rates, and a five per cent increase to wastewater rates.

The 2026 capital budget proposes expenditures of $58-million with a focus on advancing several major infrastructure and recreation projects. Some projects include the Southfield Park water feature, washrooms, and trail, the Lakewood Park washroom and water feature, and the St. Clair Beach Community Centre and Optimist Park improvements.

The proposed budget calls for a $250,000 reduction in wages and benefits, a $95,000 reduction in maintenance costs, a one-time transfer of $390,000 from reserves, a $35,000 increase in supplemental tax revenue from the new hotel, a one-time $25,000 decrease to grants and donations, among more.

The budget will be tabled on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The public will have until Feb. 5 to provide feedback. Council will meet on Feb. 12 to propose any amendments to the budget, if no amendments are proposed, the budget will be deemed adopted.