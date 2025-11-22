17 charities across Windsor-Essex have received their share of the proceeds following Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara's 16th annual charity golf tournament held back in September at Beach Grove Golf & Country Club.

The main beneficiary for 2025 was the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association, who shared $50,000 with the 17 other organizations.

"We've now topped $750,000 that's gone back to the community," McNamara told AM800's Mike Kakuk at Tuesday's cheque presentation.

McNamara said each year organizers put out an open call to charities to submit applications to be beneficiaries.

"We try to look at areas in the community that many of them don't receive government assistance so we try to help them out as much as we can," he said.

McNamara said it makes him feel good to see the success year after year.

"We do live in a very generous community and they see the value of giving back to the community," he said.

The other organizations included the 35th Tecumseh Scout Group, Golden Rescue, Cats Cry Too, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, Siro Martinello Memorial Bursary Fund, St. Vincent de Paul Society Tecumseh Chapter, Goodfellows Tecumseh Chapter, Farrow Riverside Miracle Park, Terry Fox Run, Tecumseh Friendship Club, Days for Girls, Tecumseh Thunder Baseball Club, the 1112 The Windsor Regiment Army Cadet Corps, All Creation Mystical Outreach, Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County, and Fantastic Fathers.