A Tecumseh man is $100,000 richer.

Bradley Rosehart won the $100,000 jackpot in the April 9, MEGADICE LOTTO draw.

After realizing he won, Rosehart said "'I finally did it. I finally won!’ It was the happiest moment of my life."

The construction worker told OLG, he's been a regular OLG lottery player for decades playing a variety of games including DAILY GRAND, ONTARIO 49, and MEGADICE LOTTO.

"'Fortunate’' doesn't even begin to describe how I feel," he said, beaming. "This has been one heck of an experience! I never imagined this moment would come, but I'm already planning my next visit to the OLG Prize Centre!"

He plans to pay bills and save for retirement.

Rosehart bought the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.