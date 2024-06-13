A Tecumseh man is $1-million richer.

45-year-old Keith Ford matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 15, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw.



The retail worker says he has been playing the lottery for 10-years and always adds ENCORE.



He says he told his parents the news about his win and they were excited for him.



According to an OLG release, Ford says "there are no words to describe this. It's just shocking."



He plans to invest and travel.



Ford bought the winning ticket at the Zehrs store on Manning Road in Tecumseh.

