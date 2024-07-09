Provincial police have charged a 57-year-old man with impaired driving after a single vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Police say officers from the Essex detachment responded late Monday night to the area of Tecumseh Road and Bedell Street.



According to police, a vehicle struck the guardrail near a train crossing.



Police say Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene and took the lone occupant to a Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries.



The man from Tecumseh is facing two impaired driving charges.



Police say all rail traffic was halted as officers investigated and to remove the vehicle.



The line reopened to rail traffic just before 3 a.m.



Tecumseh fire also attended the scene.

