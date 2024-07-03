A Tecumseh man's driver's licence has been suspended for 30-days and his vehicle impounded for 14-days after being charged with stunt driving in LaSalle.

According to LaSalle police, an officer was doing radar enforcement in the 700 block of Highway 18 late last Friday morning and clocked the 38-year-old driver going 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.



Police say the driver was issued a summons and will appear in court to answer to the charge.



If he's found guilty, the minimum fine is $2000.



Police in LaSalle are reminding motorists to slow down and follow the speed limit.