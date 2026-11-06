Tecumseh Legion hosting annual Remembrance Day service

The Legion within the Town of Tecumseh will be hosting their annual Remembrance Day service.

The public is invited to join the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261, town officials, provincial and federal dignitaries, and others for the ceremony to pay your respects to those who have served and continue to serve.

The service will be held at the Tecumseh Cenotaph located in front of Town Hall.

The ceremony will include invocation from the reverend, a Last Post, a lament, the Rouse, the Act of Remembrance, and more.

Darrin Drouillard, Chair of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261, says Tecumseh always holds their service on the Saturday before Remembrance Day.

“There will be a big service in downtown Windsor on the [November] 11th, on that day, that our Legion and all the Legions in the area will take part in on that one service on the 11th downtown.”

He says they’re expecting over 100 people to be in attendance.

“With our Legion growing this year, with the centenary celebration for the Legion this year, our membership at our branch has grown from 187 members at the beginning of this year to just over 600 members this year. So we’re expecting to see a large turnout from our membership, but of course the service is always open to the public as well.”

Drouillard says the ceremony will start with the national anthem and will be about 30 minutes in length.

“We’ll get into an invocation from the reverend that will be there, a Last Post, a lament, the Rouse, there’ll be an Act of Remembrance celebrated. And then we have the laying of the wreaths and they’ll start through different levels of government and different organizations that want to lay a wreath will be brought up one at a time to lay their wreath at the Cenotaph. It’ll follow with God Save the King at the end and we’ll march off on the parade.”

The public is asked to gather at the Cenotaph starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, with the service to begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Following the service, there will be an open house at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261.

Later that evening will be the Veteran’s dinner, honouring the Veterans who have served. Dinner tickets are available at the branch for $35 each and are open to anyone to purchase.