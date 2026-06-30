Tecumseh, Lakeshore promote corridor with new district branding

Tecumseh and Lakeshore have unveiled new branding for the Manning Road/Amy Croft commercial corridor. June 2026. (Source: Municipality of Lakeshore)

Tecumseh and Lakeshore have unveiled new branding for the Manning Road/Amy Croft commercial corridor, marked by the installation of roadside banners.

The project, done in partnership with the Tecumseh BIA, highlights four business districts in the area and promotes them under the slogan “Where Everything Comes Together.”

The branding is meant to showcase local businesses, strengthen regional identity, and encourage shopping and investment across both municipalities.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the area already functions as one connected hub across both communities.

“When you look at our district, in particular the Manning Road district, whether it’s Amy Croft or adjacent to that, and part of our Green Valley Plaza, are basically one district, maybe two municipalities separated by, you know, we look at it as an imaginary boundary, but we do share something in common,” McNamara said.

He says the response from the business sector has been encouraging.

“I think the business community are pretty excited at the fact that both municipalities are are working collaboratively together to enhance both those commercial districts, and I think it makes a whole lot of sense,” he said.

am800-news-lakeshore-tecumseh-branding2-June2026 Tecumseh and Lakeshore have unveiled new branding for the Manning Road/Amy Croft commercial corridor. June 2026. (Source: Municipality of Lakeshore)

McNamara says the foundation is already there to support more activity.

“We’ve got two beautiful hotels. One in each municipality in the district,” he said.

“We’ve got in Tecumseh beautiful parks. We got Lakewood Park, Lacasse Park, and tremendous opportunities where we can bring people into the region.”

More banners and branded elements will be installed later this year.

The initiative was partly funded by the province, developed with input from local businesses, and approved by both councils following a joint process.