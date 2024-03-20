Tecumseh is the latest municipality to join the Ontario Naloxone Program-Community Partnership.

Council has agreed to enter a two-year pilot program to allow Naloxone kits at town facilities where there is a defibrillator.



Councillors also agreed to deploy Naloxone kits on town fire trucks.



Fire chief Wade Bondy, who is also the town's director of community safety says the fire service has talked about adding Naloxone kits over the last couple of years.

"It's not that frequent in Tecumseh but it is there and obviously if a small advantage we can do to save somebody's life and then we're certainly going to take advantage of that," says Bondy.

He says the town has been working with the local health unit.

"We had some conversations with the health unit about a year and a half ago just kind of throwing around the idea of number one the fire service being apart of the program and then the idea of having it more publicly available at the facilities came about through those conversations," he says.



He says the pilot program is for town facilities.



"Where ever there is a defib currently and then if we expand the program, we would add locations in the future too," says Bondy.



According to the town, there were 20 calls for service for suspected opioid overdose in Tecumseh from 2020 to 2023.



Naloxone was administered 11 times at those calls by Essex-Windsor EMS crews.



The medication is used to treat an opioid overdose which helps combat the effects and lead to better patient outcomes.



The pilot program at town facilities will go until March 30, 2026 and will cost roughly $1,200.