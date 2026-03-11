OPP are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services including police, fire and EMS, responded to the area of County Road 34 and Manning Road.

According to police, everybody involved was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.