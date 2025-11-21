A new fire engine is sitting comfortably at its new home at Fire Hall #1 in Tecumseh.

The new 100-foot aerial platform engine was unveiled on Thursday, and will be formally named Truck 1.

This engine replaces the existing 70-foot aerial platform, which has been in service since 2002.

Tecumseh council first approved the $2.5-million purchase of the new truck back in March 2022.

This new aerial platform will increase response capabilities for mid-rise residential and large industrial buildings as Tecumseh grows its housing options within the town.

Members of council joined the firefighters to take part in the "push-in ceremony'. This ceremony is a long-standing tradition among fire services that recognizes the early days of fire service, when horse-drawn fire engines had to be pushed back into the fire station after each call.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Wade Bondy says it's exciting to see this new engine.

"We're welcoming home our newest member of the fleet, it's a 100-foot aerial platform from Sutphen. We just got it Tuesday, a couple of days ago. We're super excited about the extra capabilities it has as far as protecting residents for either firefighting or rescue."

He says the previous engine has been in service since 2002.

"It's 23-years-old, it's starting to show its age... still really good operating machine, but it was time to replace it. Our NFPA standards do say that we should replace them every 18-years, so we got a little extended life out of that one, but it's time for a new one."

Chief Bondy says the push-in ceremony is all about tradition.

"Pretty much everything in the fire service is about tradition. It's all about originally when there were horse-drawn carts, they literally had to push them in because they can't back the horses up. So, it's just maintaining that connection with our people that came before us, and the fire service."

This new truck features a 100-foot ladder, safety features such as cameras on all sides and smoother aerial operation controls, which allows for better control of the bucket, as well as improved steering and handling capabilities.

Chief Bondy adds that the 70-foot aerial platform will be used until all members are trained on the new apparatus. He expects the new engine will be fully in service before the end of the year.

Fire Hall #1 has 21 firefighters.