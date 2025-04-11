An exciting new event is coming to the Town of Tecumseh this summer.

The town will be hosting the Tecumseh Farmer's Market at Lacasse Park over a number of dates.

This market will be a space for community members to gather to shop for fresh, locally grown produce, homemade goods, and artisan products.

The markets will be held the third Sunday of the month from June to October - with the first market being held on Sunday, June 15.

Beth Gignac, the town's Director of Community and Recreation Services, says the town is hoping for an array of vendors.

"Food vendors obviously, fresh food vendors, market type fresh vegetables and fruit, that kind of stuff. We're also looking for people, artisans, so people who are making handmade products, whatever that means. We also know there's a huge group of people out there who make great things like hot sauces, and things of that nature."

She says a number of vendors have already registered.

"We have a maximum vendor list right now of 50 vendors, and we're trying to make sure that there's a good mix of vendors. So if folks are interested I can tell you that it's been a pretty busy couple of days, people calling in and wanting to submit their registration forms."

Gignac says the town has been hearing from local vendors about wanting this type of event.

"People are really focusing more and more on supporting local and buying local, and wanting to make sure that we can do that from an economic development perspective. So we've been hearing that for the past couple of years."

All interested vendors can fill out a registration form on the Town of Tecumseh's website, or at the Tecumseh Arena.

All of the markets being held will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.