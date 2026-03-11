In hopes of increasing voter turnout, Tecumseh council has approved changes to how the upcoming 2026 municipal and school board election will run.

The advance voting period is being expanded from 10 days to 28 days, starting Sept. 28.

The town is also adding more voter information centres across all wards to help residents with online voting and voter list updates.

Another update removes proxy voting, since electors can vote from any device by phone or internet.

And for tighter races, an automatic recount will now happen whenever candidates are within 25 votes of each other. Until now, recounts only happened in a tie.

The 2026 municipal election will be held on Monday Oct. 26.