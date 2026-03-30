Tecumseh's deputy mayor is asking for a new traffic light in the town to be reviewed for timing.

Joe Bachetti has asked for town administration to review the traffic light on Tecumseh Road East in front of Beacon Heights Public School.

Bachetti says he's received an influx of calls from drivers and residents that during evenings, weekends, and holidays the light will change when no one is waiting, and there's an advanced green into the school outside of school hours.

He says there's concern over the light now holding up traffic heading east and west, and wants the timing of the light to be reviewed.

Bachetti says he understands those lights were programmed with the school in mind.

"In reality we have to take a look and do what's common sense there. It happens at other places too, along Banwell Road there was some issues and complaints about the traffic and the light turning when the plant was not even in operation. So those lights, I know it belongs to the City of Windsor, they were tweaked."

He says it's worth looking into.

"We always have issues where you're sitting there for no reason, and there's no vehicle traffic coming out of the school there. And hopefully the engineers will be able to figure it out... if it can't be done for safety reasons or MTO [Ministry of Transportation] reasons, that's fine, but a look at it would be warranted in this case."

He says other lights in the town have been altered when needed.

"At the end of the day I think our administration, our Public Works engineer, will have to take a look at what kind of technology is there, but most traffic lights - I believe - can be timed. We do that all the time throughout the town based on traffic needs, and so this one here I think will be well worth the time to investigate."

Bachetti says town administration will investigate the light, and follow up with the County of Essex, if necessary, in order to alter the light.

Beacon Heights opened in Tecumseh in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road in September 2024. The school replaced D.M. Eagle Public School and serves students from Kindergarten to Grade 8.