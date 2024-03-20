The deputy mayor in Tecumseh is looking to make sure everyone has their say ahead of any changes being implemented relating to housing in the community.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced an agreement with the Town of Tecumseh under the Housing Accelerator Fund.



The deal will see 137 housing units fast tracked over the next three years, something the town estimates will help spur the construction of more than 5,850 homes over the next decade.



The HAF agreement will provide almost $4.4 million to support housing construction.



At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Joe Bachetti deferred introducing a notice of motion until their next meeting due to a council colleague being absent.



The motion will call for council to hold a special public meeting in May to provide an opportunity to publicly discuss and receive public feedback regarding the issue of "as of right" four unit housing in Tecumseh.



Bachetti says people had questions following council's original decision on the HAF back in February, so in light of the more recent announcement, it's important to explain what's happening.



"So before that I think it's important that the public have an opportunity for their input. And so if we can engage the public, that'll be a great opportunity for council to ask questions and clarify issues moving forward."



Bachetti says the notice of motion will put on record a public agenda item, so administration can go through their due diligence to set up timelines.



"So this is more for information in terms of what the decision was done in terms of February 13, which again was a consent agenda item that came to council. We want to make sure, certainly myself, that the public has an opportunity to provide input."



He says since the federal announcement, a lot of residents have called wanting clarification on what was happening with four units as of right.



"I believe in terms of presenting information to the public, it's important that they understand exactly what the Town's position is. So this meeting of the public will be able to clarify those items in terms of where we're at, and all the statutory stakeholder engagements that will be done through those initiatives as part of the agreement."



Four units as of right can't happen without Official Plan and Zoning By-law amendment processes that require public consultation, so Bachetti wants the public to have their say before commencing with any changes.



Tecumseh council meets again on March 26.