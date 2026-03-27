Tecumseh's deputy mayor wants answers following concerns over newspapers being littered around the town.

Joe Bachetti says he's heard from a number of residents who are concerned over the weekly Postmedia Flyer newspaper being thrown at the end of driveways and ending up in the curb and sewers after not being collected.

Bachetti says the town does have a littering bylaw in place which prohibits littering and dumping of material on public or private land.

Through the bylaw, Bachetti has asked administration to look into how the delivery can be improved, and see if the papers should instead be delivered directly to residents' porches or their mailboxes.

He says many enjoy this paper, but some residents aren't happy with the delivery.

"We do have bylaws that don't allow littering, we have a Land Maintenance Bylaw which says no one can deposit refuse or debris on land without the consent of the owner, and so some of these owners are saying 'my driveway is being littered on, why can't they be delivered to the porch, or the front of the door'."

Bachetti says there needs to be conversation on how the service can be improved.

"This job in terms of delivering does offer employment to students and adults that want to work, and so we're not saying - I'm not saying let's eliminate that, but how can we improve it? Can we review the protocol on how these are delivered through the contractor, and if not those that don't want it to be educated on how to opt out."

He says this is not a new issue.

"I just want that discussion, that conversation to take place if we can improve it. This is a decade-long issue that every now and then we get these complaints, and it's usually when it's raining, wet weather that people not only will they not be able to read it, now it's all wet and it goes right into their recycle bin."

Bachetti says this paper is delivered weekly on Thursdays.

Information will come back to council at a later date.