A member of Tecumseh council is looking for some clarification when it comes to the town's on-street parking rules concerning vehicles, including RVs and trailers.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Houston has asked the administration for a report on the restrictions and by-law measures regulating traffic and parking on highways and private roadways.

Houston says he's received complaints about some parking issues and wanted to get some clarification so they're mindful of all the rules and regulations.

"Getting administration's feedback so we're not jumping to a conclusion or just putting something in place and not realizing the total impact of eliminating a certain type of vehicle. But we want to take a look at the whole picture and make sure we're taking a holistic approach to it," he says.

A report will come back to a future meeting of Tecumseh town council.