The conversation of school crossing guards returned to Tecumseh council on Tuesday evening.



A notice of motion was presented by councillor Rick Tonial to revise the date of phasing out the crossing guard at the St. Thomas Street and Michael Drive intersection from June 2024 to June 2025.

In May 2024, council decided to implement safety measures such as new traffic signals, new signage, ladder cross walks, reduced speed limits, and designating these areas as school safety zones and community safety zones before deciding to phase out any guards.

While council had decided in May that the guards at Tecumseh Road and Arlington Boulevard, Lesperance Road and St. Thomas Street, and Lesperance Road and Arbour Street could potentially be phased out in June 2025, the St. Thomas and Michael guard was to be phased out this year.

Tonial says he wants to see these safety measures implemented before a final decision is made.

"And enhancement of our school areas meaning we're going to put more painting and safety features, and traffic calming things around our schools."

He says more conversations need to be had before any guards are phased out.

"Also an assessment needs to be done with the dialogue with the stakeholders, with parents, students, teachers, principals, and the school board because they're also part of this and we need everybody involved to make sure we can safely move our children to and from school."



Tonial adds that more data will need to be collected.



"Proposed to council from administration was the fact that they would do some data analysis prior to this implementation of our safety calming features, and then another data analysis after we put them in so we can get a more informed report. So as this motion stated we're looking for a more wholesome and fulsome report and more information."



The notice of motion was unanimously approved by council.

The crossing guard at Tecumseh Road and Estate Park was phased out this past June with the closure of DM Eagle School.

Meanwhile the guard at Lacasse Boulevard and Clapp Street, and the guard at Lacasse Boulevard and St. Thomas Street could potentially be phased out if council decides to do so in June 2026.