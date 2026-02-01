Tecumseh council will undergo a refresher in code of conduct training this spring.

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti introduced a motion Tuesday night which council approved.

Bachetti's motion came following his recent visit to the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference , where he heard municipalities should provide regular code of conduct training ahead of elections.

The provincial government introduced a bill last year meant to create a standardized provincial code of conduct.

Bill 9, which is still moving through the legislative process and expected to take effect before the 2026 municipal election, will introduce mandatory training, and give councils stronger powers to remove members for serious misconduct.

The town clerk will now organize training for council members prior to the municipal election nomination period opening on May 1, 2026.

Voters head to the polls in the next municipal election on Oct. 26, 2026.