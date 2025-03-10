Upgrades to Lakewood Park South in Tecumseh are just steps away from starting.

Tecumseh council will meet on Tuesday evening with a report to award tender of the Lakewood Park Improvement Project Phase 1 to Bear Construction and Engineering Inc.

This $4.3-million project will see a number of improvements added such as an all-season washroom facility, a water feature, a natural amphitheatre with an entertainment pavilion, a fire pit, a food truck and event plaza area, and a bocce ball court.

As part of this project, the Town was looking to install a parking barrier arm gate system for added security enhancements. That work was completed in 2024.

These upgrades would be located in the north end of the park, along Riverside Drive and Manning Road.

Tecumseh deputy mayor, Joe Bachetti, says this is a very exciting project.

"Lakewood Park is one of our gems in terms of the community, and the use of it. It's going to undergo a significant improvement featuring an all-season washroom facility, a water feature, a natural amphitheatre with an entertainment pavilion, so we're really excited to see all of this come together."

He says it will be a great entertainment location.

"Seeing the pavilion there with a food truck plaza, even a bocce - believe it or not - there's going to be a new bocce, two lane bowling there for those who love that game, and we're excited to see that in this space too."

Bachetti says he's hopeful construction will start this spring.

"It's not going to disrupt any of the park, it's going to be contained construction. I know the Optimist Club, they put on the Taste of Tecumseh Food and Wine Festival there, and that's usually in June, and that will be able to still happen, and that won't be affected."

The cost was originally estimated at $3.1-million, meaning council will need to approve pulling just over $1-million from the Infrastructure Reserve Fund due to an additional funding increase.

Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.