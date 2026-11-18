The new council for the Town of Tecumseh has been sworn in during an inaugural ceremony at the Ciociaro Club on Nov. 17, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The new council for the Town of Tecumseh has been sworn in.

The inauguration ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the Ciociaro Club for all five councillors, the deputy mayor, and the mayor.

The ceremony featured the official swearing in for the 2026-2030 term, remarks from members of council, and Mayor Joe Bachetti’s inaugural address.

All members of council thanked their families and the residents of Tecumseh during their speeches.

Meanwhile, Bachetti’s 10-minute speech focused on a range of items, including keeping re-establishing advisory committees, ensuring new infrastructure can keep up with growth, keeping town spending low, and working collaboratively with the new term of council to address resident concerns.

Bachetti also thanked his family, town administration, and former mayor Gary McNamara.

Mayor Joe Bachetti says it’s a new chapter in Tecumseh.

“I’m excited to get to work with my new council members; if you look we have a diverse council. If you look at it, three females on council, we had over 47 per cent turnout, and the voices of the people spoke - they want change, but now we need to deliver.”

Bachetti says re-establishing advisory committees

“Residents can apply to be on these committees and feel part of the decision-making. So then, once they vet through a lot, whether it be planning advisory, cultural, parks and rec, those recommendations will come to council for a final decision. I think that is important to regain the trust of our community and make them feel valued and empowered.”

am800-news-tecumseh-inauguration-2-nov-17-2026 Tecumseh Mayor Joe Bachetti during his inaugural speech for the new term of council at the Ciociaro Club on Nov. 17, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Ward 3 councillor Chris Elliott says he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I’ve heard clearly from the residents the main concern is the traffic down Tecumseh Road, so we’ll be looking at that right away for sure.”

Elliott says he wants to hear any concerns from Tecumseh residents.

“It’s truly a team effort, and so that’s our council, our deputy mayor, our mayor, our administration, but also our residents - we want to hear from you. So, the message to our residents, feel free to reach out to me; I’m here to hear you out, here to listen to your concerns, and take action for you at council.”

Ward 5 councillor Marisa Nabbout says there were a number of concerns she heard at the door that she wants to get started on.

“Safety on the streets, keeping the development planning, making sure that communities keep the characteristics that they have right now, and keeping the heritage sites too, like Sandwich South and Maidstone, it’s important to the residents of Ward 5.”

The new council will now go through in-camera meetings as well as orientation.

The first official council meeting will be held on November 24, starting at 7 p.m.

The 2026-2030 council includes Mayor Joe Bachetti, Deputy Mayor Tania Jobin, Ward 1 councillor Darrin Drouillard, Ward 2 councillor James Dorner, Ward 3 councillor Chris Elliott, Ward 4 councillor Cheryl Hardcastle, and Ward 5 councillor Marisa Nabbout.