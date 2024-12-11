The Town of Tecumseh has been provided an update on how the Housing Accelerator Fund initiatives are going.

The town is currently working on Initiative 1, which aims to expand housing options, improve affordability, and increase rental units.

During the special meeting, Town staff and WSP Canada Inc., who are assisting the Town with the HAF, are considering various options for updates to the Town's Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw to allow a wider range of housing options throughout Tecumseh.

Three options were presented to council: Option 1 would permit up to four units per lot on greenfield sites and to allow three units in existing neighbourhoods. Option 2 would be to permit three additional residential units (ARU) per lot town-wide but only permit a fourth unit to a single-detached house. And Option 3 would be to permit up to four units per lot town-wide.

These options will be presented to the public for further feedback before a decision is made by council.

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says he's pleased with the education of the HAF, and that the public is so heavily involved.

"When it first came out, I'll tell you, not only was it confusing, but it was very controversial. Four units as-of-right town-wide, I'm totally against, but listening to the presentation where you could have these options, where you can have a variation, a combination, a hybrid, of how they can make it happen makes sense."

Councillor Rick Tonial says change is coming, but it's needed change.

"We need more housing, and the diversity of people wanting a home is different now. It's not get married, have some kids, and have a home, no, people are choosing different options and they deserve those options. Coming out of university you want a smaller place to rent, not a big house to buy. So I'm glad that we're changing the stock, and I'm glad you guys are helping to quell the fear that's in the community and we'll keep doing that."

Councillor Brian Houston says council has the opportunity to put in provisions for where these units would and wouldn't work.

"If I think of St. Anne's or Shawnee, older lots, really big lots - I think these lots are gems because they're huge. There's older generations that are living there, and for people who are seeking larger lots in town, they're absolutely beautiful. But I also think that they are lots which can accommodate more on it."

These three options will be presented to stakeholders and the public through an open house for further feedback in the new year.

Following that, Town staff and WSP Canada Inc. will revise the options based on the community feedback and present the options to council with a recommendation.

In March 2024, the town was awarded $4.4-million from the federal government's fund to expedite the construction of 137 housing units over the next three years.

Tecumseh has committed to nine initiatives as part of the funding, which include reducing development fees, reviewing zoning by-laws, and fast-tracking permit applications for medium-density, duplex, and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes.