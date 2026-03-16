Tecumseh council approved last week a two per cent salary increase for all non-union staff and elected officials.

The adjustment follows town policy, which uses inflation, pension changes and recent union settlements to guide annual wage updates.

Administration said the increase keeps salaries in line with other municipalities while supporting retention and recruitment.

Mayor Gary McNamara says last year was a major year for contract negotiations.

"Our inside outside workers, our fire service association, all those contracts were negotiated, and basically, with the senior management team, and then the elected officials and that, we're the last ones to move forward," he said.

He said the two per cent increase was already built into this year's budget which was adopted on Feb. 10.

"It's actually slightly under the inflation rate, and we felt that it was a just adjustment for a senior team and council," said McNamara.

He added that the raise is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2026.

"Just a timing issue because of all the other contracts had to be negotiated and completed, and this was kind of the last last group to be dealt with," he said.

Any future increases, if deemed necessary, will be dealt with during budget deliberations.