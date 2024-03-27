A special public information session will be held for Tecumseh residents who may have questions about the Housing Accelerator Fund.

A notice of motion was presented to Tecumseh council on Tuesday evening by deputy mayor Joe Bachetti.

This motion was asking for council's consideration to hold public information centres in advance of any statutory public meetings under the Planning Act. Council approved the motion.

This will provide the opportunity for council and administration to publicly discuss and to receive any public feedback, as well as further information or clarification regarding the matter of allowing four housing units as-of-right in Tecumseh.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced an agreement with the Town of Tecumseh under the Housing Accelerator Fund which would see 137 housing units fast tracked over the next three years.

The HAF agreement will see the Town receive almost $4.4-million to support this construction.

Bachetti says it's important for residents to voice their concerns.

"I feel the proposal to allow four units as-of-right on all residential properties is a huge change to our planning documents, and respectfully ask that public information centres be convened so that residents can have a more fulsome discussion. But more importantly provide our citizens an opportunity to voice their input as well.")



Marg Misek-Evans, Chief Administrative Officer, says it's important for council to have all of the information moving forward.

"That is indeed the thought is that we want to conduct the analysis, and have information so that we're prepared for citizens questions, and their feedback at the time that we would hold these public information sessions in advance of the statutory meetings."

Brian Hillman, Director Development Services, says administration is ensuring that all information is made available to the public.

"We recognize that the simplicity of saying four units are permitted everywhere is quite a broad statement, and quite a blunt statement actually. And really what the municipality, again just to reinforce as agreed, is to go through a process. And it's a process that's intended to be informative, expose the issue, and look at opportunities as well as constraints."



During Tecumseh's next meeting on April 9, Development Services is planning to bring a report forward on next steps towards the HAF initiatives, which will help council understand the timing around the project so they are better prepared heading into a public meeting.

An exact date for the public information sessions are unknown at this time.